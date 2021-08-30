Intrust Bank NA Sells 379 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 70.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.81. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

