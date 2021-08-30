Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $797,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $355.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

