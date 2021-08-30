Creative Planning Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.60 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

