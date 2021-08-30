LSV Asset Management Has $29.84 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 844.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE NEU opened at $345.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

