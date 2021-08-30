Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,550 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

