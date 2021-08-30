BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,861.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.