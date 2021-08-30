Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 125.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $16,055,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $72,748,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,605,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $210.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.