Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $405.97 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.