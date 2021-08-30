Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,256 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $16,713,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

