Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $384.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.