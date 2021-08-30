Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $334,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

