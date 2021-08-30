Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $239.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

