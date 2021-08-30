Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 28,362 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,362 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SATS opened at $26.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.