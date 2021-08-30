Brokerages Set Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Price Target at GBX 2,433.33

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

AML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,939.50 ($25.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,923.28.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $74,740,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

