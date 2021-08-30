$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

