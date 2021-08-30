Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

