Insider Selling: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Sells $409,111.50 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

