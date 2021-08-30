Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 331,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

