Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

