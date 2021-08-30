Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $225.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

