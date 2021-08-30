Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035,839 shares in the company, valued at C$410,192.24.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,114.71.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.60. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.69. The company has a market cap of C$21.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

