Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $651,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $319.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.