Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,251 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Banner worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

