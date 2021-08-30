LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $150.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

