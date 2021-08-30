Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.33 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.