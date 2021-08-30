Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,876 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

