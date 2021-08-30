AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

