Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in August

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

