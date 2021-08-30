Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in August

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of BCHHF opened at $553.50 on Monday. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $523.00 and a 1-year high of $553.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.72.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

