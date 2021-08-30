Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,637 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $66,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $365.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

