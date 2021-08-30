Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $8.67 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in WestRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WestRock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.95 on Monday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

