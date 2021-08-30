Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Celanese at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Celanese by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE CE opened at $160.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

