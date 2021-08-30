Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 704,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

