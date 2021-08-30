iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

