Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE:ARES opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $75.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.