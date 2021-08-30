Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Alteryx stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.53. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.