-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.28). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.38 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

