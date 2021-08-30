Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $598,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $6,593,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $13,651,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $745.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

