Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $807.18 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $811.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

