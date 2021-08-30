Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $111.40 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

