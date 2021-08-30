Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ThredUp alerts:

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.