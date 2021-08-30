Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

