Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $559,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 306,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

