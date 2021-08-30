Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,343 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE RHI opened at $104.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.