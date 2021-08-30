Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $12.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

