Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -177.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

