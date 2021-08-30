Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 942 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

