176,919 Shares in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.76% of Super League Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super League Gaming by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Super League Gaming by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 76,383 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

