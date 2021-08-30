Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $419,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.