IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $574.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

